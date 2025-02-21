Polish media outlets say Trump to meet with Polish president

This weekend, US President Donald Trump will meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Washington, DC.

Source: Several Polish media outlets, including Polsat News and PAP, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Media reports suggest that Duda and Trump will meet at the White House or at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near Washington, DC.

Advertisement:

PAP reports that the meeting is scheduled for 13:30 local time on Saturday, 21 February.

Duda will thus become the first European leader to be hosted by Donald Trump after his victory at the US presidential election.

Background:

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit the US next week.

Macron says he wants to convince the US president that "his interests coincide with ours, no matter what he thinks".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!