Polish media outlets say Trump to meet with Polish president
Friday, 21 February 2025, 18:50
This weekend, US President Donald Trump will meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Washington, DC.
Source: Several Polish media outlets, including Polsat News and PAP, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Media reports suggest that Duda and Trump will meet at the White House or at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near Washington, DC.
Advertisement:
PAP reports that the meeting is scheduled for 13:30 local time on Saturday, 21 February.
Duda will thus become the first European leader to be hosted by Donald Trump after his victory at the US presidential election.
Background:
- French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit the US next week.
- Macron says he wants to convince the US president that "his interests coincide with ours, no matter what he thinks".
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!