EU begins discussions on 17th sanctions package against Russia

Following the approval of the 16th sanctions package against Russia, which is scheduled for Monday, 24 February, during the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, ministers will begin discussions on the new, 17th sanctions package.

Source: diplomatic sources from EU states speaking anonymously to a correspondent from European Pravda

Details: The diplomats stated that, during the EU Council meeting, the foreign ministers will start an initial exchange of views on the 17th sanctions package against Russia, which they plan to approve by the end of Poland’s presidency in the EU (the first half of 2025).

Quote: "On Monday, 24 February, the 16th sanctions package against Russia will be approved. And ministers will immediately start discussing the next, 17th sanctions package," one of the diplomats said.

Quote: "We never stop working on sanctions. On Wednesday, at the EU ambassadors’ meeting (Coreper), we agreed that sanctions pressure on Russia must continue. We need to do more," emphasised another diplomatic source.

Details: He added that the announcement regarding the continuation of sanctions pressure on Russia will be one of the key positive statements by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv, where she will be on 24 February with a delegation of European commissioners and senior EU officials to participate in events dedicated to the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Regarding the possibility of Hungary blocking the approval of the 16th sanctions package, all European Pravda sources expressed confidence that, in the end, the sanctions would be approved, "despite what politicians say before the closed-door meeting".

Quote: "We’ve seen this game before. Let’s wait for the final outcome, which will most likely be positive," added one of the diplomats.

Details: However, two other diplomatic sources acknowledged that the 16th sanctions package could be considered "compromised", as many proposals were not included, and as a result, some countries "are not very happy and consider this package of sanctions weak".

Quote: "On Monday, the 16th sanctions package will go through the formal procedure and be approved by the EU Council. We agreed to accept it for the sake of compromise, but we’re not very satisfied that some of our proposals were once again not included," said a diplomat from one EU state.

Details: The package still needs final approval at the ministerial level, meaning that some changes may still occur. It includes new restrictions on Russia’s banking system, particularly on a number of regional banks, as well as new trade restrictions, including the gradual reduction of Russian aluminium imports into the EU and a ban on the export of several chemicals and chromium. Additionally, over 70 vessels from the Russian shadow fleet will be sanctioned.

Meanwhile, some of the proposed stricter measures to combat the circumvention of already imposed sanctions, and several proposals related to energy, particularly restrictions on Russian natural gas and liquefied gas imports, will not be included in the 16th package. These may be included in the 17th sanctions package against Russia.

Another diplomat from an EU state noted that the 16th sanctions package against Russia will be more powerful than the previous 15th package, which was approved during Hungary’s EU presidency: "That package was more of a formality to ensure Hungary could later claim that support for Ukraine continued during its presidency".

Background:

On 19 February, EU ambassadors agreed on the 16th package of sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Poland, which currently holds the EU presidency, wants the new package of sanctions to be adopted on the third anniversary of the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, i.e. on 24 February.

On 16 December 2024, the Council of the European Union adopted the 15th package of economic and individual restrictive measures, which included North Korean officials and Chinese suppliers of drone kits.

