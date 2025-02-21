Russia launches attack UAVs: air defence forces respond in Kyiv

Russian forces launched a UAV attack on Ukrainian territory on the evening of 21 February.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Kitschko

Quote from Klitschko: "Air defence forces are operating in the capital. Stay in shelters!"

Details: The Air Force reported that as of 23:24, attack UAVs were moving from Kyiv Oblast to Zhytomyr Oblast, westward; from Chernihiv Oblast towards Kyiv Oblast; from eastern Sumy Oblast to Chernihiv Oblast; from southern Sumy Oblast to Poltava Oblast; from Poltava Oblast, drones are moving towards Cherkasy Oblast, and nearing Myrhorod from the north and east; in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, UAVs they were closing in on Dnipro from the south; in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the majority are flying westward; in Kirovohrad Oblast, northward (Cherkasy Oblast) and westward (Vinnytsia Oblast); in the northwestern Vinnytsia Oblast UAVs are moving westward and from Kherson Oblast towards Mykolaiv Oblast, westward.

