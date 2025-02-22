Ukrainian defenders repel almost 30 attacks on Pokrovsk front and 15 in Russia's Kursk Oblast – General Staff

Fire being launched from artillery. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 90 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled 29 assaults on the Pokrovsk front and Russian forces tried to assault the Kursk bridgehead 15 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 22 February

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defence lines near the city of Vovchansk twice.

On the Kupiansk front, five Russian attacks occurred. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the village of Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted seven attacks, trying to penetrate Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoliubivka, Terny, Yampolivka and Kolodiazi.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the village of Vasiukivka three times.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 13 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske, Shcherbynivka and Dyliivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 29 Russian assaults towards the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Pishchane, Serhiivka, Andriivka, Ulakly, Udachne, Nadiivka and Molodetske.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted five attacks towards the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians assaulted Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Piatykhatky three times.

On the Siversk, Huliaipole and Prydniprovske fronts, the Russians did not conduct any active actions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Russians conducted 31 airstrikes, using 43 guided bombs, and struck the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements 437 times, including three times from multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 Russian assault attacks.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

