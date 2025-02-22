All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian defenders repel almost 30 attacks on Pokrovsk front and 15 in Russia's Kursk Oblast – General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 22 February 2025, 08:40
Ukrainian defenders repel almost 30 attacks on Pokrovsk front and 15 in Russia's Kursk Oblast – General Staff
Fire being launched from artillery. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 90 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled 29 assaults on the Pokrovsk front and Russian forces tried to assault the Kursk bridgehead 15 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 22 February

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defence lines near the city of Vovchansk twice.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, five Russian attacks occurred. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the village of Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted seven attacks, trying to penetrate Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoliubivka, Terny, Yampolivka and Kolodiazi.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the village of Vasiukivka three times.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 13 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske, Shcherbynivka and Dyliivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 29 Russian assaults towards the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Pishchane, Serhiivka, Andriivka, Ulakly, Udachne, Nadiivka and Molodetske.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted five attacks towards the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians assaulted Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Piatykhatky three times.

On the Siversk, Huliaipole and Prydniprovske fronts, the Russians did not conduct any active actions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Russians conducted 31 airstrikes, using 43 guided bombs, and struck the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements 437 times, including three times from multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 Russian assault attacks.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed ForceswarRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine is not ready to sign subsoil deal with the US due to "problematic issues" – Sky News
UK reportedly to announce new support package for Ukraine on 24 February
US threatens to cut Ukraine off from Starlink if it rejects mineral agreement – Reuters
US proposes alternative UN resolution on Ukraine, incorporating Russian amendments
Polish minister brings Shahed drone downed in Ukraine to US – video
Survey shows 65% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, but even more trust former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
All News
Armed Forces
Most Danes would support their troops' participation in allied contingent in Ukraine
Russian troops attempt to destroy Ukrainian logistics in Kursk Oblast, reports DeepState
Ukrainian troops devastate Russian forward position in close combat clash on Pokrovsk front – video
RECENT NEWS
13:54
Two civilians killed and four injured in Russian strikes on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast – photos
13:25
Ukraine is not ready to sign subsoil deal with the US due to "problematic issues" – Sky News
13:10
Ukraine's foreign minister responds to calls to "remove the root causes" of the war by pointing to Russia
12:23
German Armed Forces' inspector general meets Ukraine's commander-in-chief in Kyiv
12:13
Russia doesn't want to exchange captured Azov fighters and marines 
11:44
Slovak PM Fico justifies Russia's invasion of Ukraine and says Zelenskyy "needs this war"
11:19
Ukrainian Security Service drones hit substation supplying oil to to large Russian refineries
10:52
UK reportedly to announce new support package for Ukraine on 24 February
09:46
Trump will not travel to Moscow on 9 May
09:36
Nighttime Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: one killed, fires rage and buildings damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: