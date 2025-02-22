All Sections
Nighttime Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: one killed, fires rage and buildings damaged – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 22 February 2025, 09:36
Nighttime Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: one killed, fires rage and buildings damaged – photos
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast  

Two districts have suffered damage, a fire has broken out in a warehouse, buildings have been hit and a person has been killed as a result of a nighttime Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, acting head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast on Facebook

Details: Kalashnyk said that a fire in a warehouse in the Boryspil district of Kyiv Oblast has been extinguished.

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.
Photo: State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast

Some companies' office buildings, a school, a kindergarten, windows in apartments in a high-rise building, five cars, the premises of three shops, a house, more than 20 solar panels and a police car were also damaged.

 
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.
Photo: State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast

A house was damaged in the Brovary district of Kyiv Oblast.

 
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.
Photo: State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast

It is reported that a man aged around 62 was killed in the UAV attack and a fire broke out in a warehouse.

