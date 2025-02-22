Trump will not travel to Moscow on 9 May

US President Donald Trump told journalists at the White House on Friday, 21 February that he would not travel to Moscow to mark what is known in Russia as Victory Day on 9 May.

Details: Trump's response to being asked to comment on media reports that he is going to visit Russia on 9 May was that he was not going.

The French newspaper Le Point reported the day before that the US president would most likely visit Moscow and meet with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin on 9 May.

Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov also denied the propaganda media reports that Trump was scheduled to visit Moscow on their so-called Victory Day.

The last time the US president made such a visit was in 1995.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation on 12 February, after which the US president announced the "immediate" start of negotiations to "end the war".

The Kremlin then did not rule out that a meeting between Trump and Putin could take place by the end of February.

