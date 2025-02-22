UK reportedly to announce new support package for Ukraine on 24 February

The UK is preparing to announce new measures to support Kyiv and hold Moscow accountable on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Details: The Telegraph reported that the UK government is developing a package of measures involving three different government departments to demonstrate London's support for Ukraine.

The UK Ministry of Defence is expected to announce new details of military aid to Ukraine on 24 February. The Telegraph reports that one idea being discussed is the provision of additional weapons, but no final decision has been made yet.

In addition, the UK Foreign Office is to announce a new package of sanctions against Russia, and the Home Office will announce a crackdown on Russian "dirty money". This possibly refers to oligarchs close to Putin, a government source told The Telegraph.

The UK government is calling the package of measures a complete triple blow to Russia, designed to emphasise London's support for Kyiv.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is scheduled to visit the United States next week to meet with Donald Trump.

According to media reports, Starmer will present the US president with a plan to deploy fewer than 30,000 European troops to Ukraine to try to secure American protection for their deployment.

Nonetheless, Starmer is not planning to raise Trump’s recent controversial statements about Ukraine in their discussions.

