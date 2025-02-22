All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Poland comments on possible Starlink shutdown in Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 February 2025, 16:34
Poland comments on possible Starlink shutdown in Ukraine
Stock photo: UP

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski has stated that he does not believe it is possible to disconnect the Starlink satellite communication terminals in Ukraine, which are funded by the Polish side.

Source: Gawkowski on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Gavkowski emphasised that Poland has transferred the purchased Starlink terminals to Ukraine and will continue to pay the subscription fees for satellite internet for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I cannot imagine anyone deciding to terminate a business contract for a commercial service in which Poland is a party." 

Background:

  • On 22 February, Reuters reported that US negotiators have been considering the possibility of disconnecting Ukraine from Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet system if Ukraine does not agree to their terms on the mineral agreement.
  • The official data from the Ukrainian government indicates that Poland funded nearly 20,000 Starlink terminals, which are used not only for military purposes but also for communication in the frontline regions.
  • Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski also stated last year that Warsaw would continue supporting the Starlink terminals in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Poland
Advertisement:
Elon Musk accuses "Zelenskyy Defence Ministry official" of crimes committed by Ukraine's former president's associate
Fresh draft minerals agreement: US has 100% ownership of Ukraine recovery fund
US asks Ukraine to withdraw its draft UN resolution on Russian aggression, WP says
Ukrainian World Congress launches global advocacy campaign #StandWithUkraine
Ukrainian rescue workers continue to deal with aftermath of Russian strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
UK reportedly to announce new support package for Ukraine on 24 February
All News
Poland
After talking with US secretary of state, Polish foreign minister believes US interested in lasting peace in Ukraine
Polish minister brings Shahed drone downed in Ukraine to US – video
Poland says Russia's neighbours should not send peacekeepers to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:47
Elon Musk denies that Americans blackmailed Ukraine by cutting off Starlink
21:18
Survey shows majority of Norwegians support increasing aid to Ukraine
21:01
Elon Musk accuses "Zelenskyy Defence Ministry official" of crimes committed by Ukraine's former president's associate
20:12
Bloomberg: EU again checks possibility of seizing some of Russia's frozen assets
19:27
Woman killed and 3 other people injured in Russian attack on Kostiantynivka – photos
19:11
EU building and police attacked during pro-Russian protest in Bulgaria – photo
19:06
One person killed and another injured in Russian attack on civilian car
18:37
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on oil pumping station in Russia
18:12
Majority of remains believed to be Ukrainian POWs killed in IL-76 crash match relatives' DNA
17:56
Fresh draft minerals agreement: US has 100% ownership of Ukraine recovery fund
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: