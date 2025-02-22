Poland comments on possible Starlink shutdown in Ukraine

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski has stated that he does not believe it is possible to disconnect the Starlink satellite communication terminals in Ukraine, which are funded by the Polish side.

Source: Gawkowski on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Gavkowski emphasised that Poland has transferred the purchased Starlink terminals to Ukraine and will continue to pay the subscription fees for satellite internet for Ukraine.

Quote: "I cannot imagine anyone deciding to terminate a business contract for a commercial service in which Poland is a party."

Background:

On 22 February, Reuters reported that US negotiators have been considering the possibility of disconnecting Ukraine from Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet system if Ukraine does not agree to their terms on the mineral agreement.

The official data from the Ukrainian government indicates that Poland funded nearly 20,000 Starlink terminals, which are used not only for military purposes but also for communication in the frontline regions.

Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski also stated last year that Warsaw would continue supporting the Starlink terminals in Ukraine.

