Woman killed and 3 other people injured in Russian attack on Kostiantynivka – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 February 2025, 19:27
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka on 22 February. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's office

Another attack on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Saturday afternoon, killed a woman and injured three other people.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

наслідки обстрілу Костянтинівки 22 лютого, фото прокуратури
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka on 22 February
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's office

Quote: "On 22 February 2025, at 15:35, the Russian army attacked Konstiantynivka. The occupiers carried out three airstrikes on the city, probably using a FAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module. The epicentre of the damage was a residential area.

As a result of one of the munitions hitting an apartment building, a woman, 69, was killed after receiving fatal injuries. Two other women and a man sustained injuries. They were diagnosed with mine-blast traumas, contusions, shrapnel wounds and concussions. The victims were provided with medical aid and taken to hospital."

Details: Seven apartment buildings, a gas pipeline, 12 garages, and a shop were damaged in the town.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka on 22 February
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's office

Background: The Russian attack on Saturday, 22 February, in Kostiantynivka killed two people and injured four others.

Donetsk Oblastwar
