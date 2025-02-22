Demonstration in support of Ukraine takes place in Washington, DC – photos
Saturday, 22 February 2025, 23:01
A large-scale demonstration in support of Ukraine is taking place in Washington, DC, in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday.
Source: Voice of America correspondent Ostap Yarysh on Facebook
Quote: "Now: A large demonstration in support of Ukraine in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC".
Advertisement:
Details: Yarysh stated that the demonstrators are holding posters stating "Ukraine is not for sale", "Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine", and "Stop the aggressor by force!"
As shown in the photo, the posters also say "US, stop Putin." Keep your promise or return Ukraine's nuclear weapons", "Stop the aggressor by force", and so on.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!