Demonstration in support of Ukraine takes place in Washington, DC – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 February 2025, 23:01
Demonstration in support of Ukraine takes place in Washington, DC – photos
A demonstration in support of Ukraine. Photo: Ostap Yarysh on Facebook

A large-scale demonstration in support of Ukraine is taking place in Washington, DC, in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday.

Source: Voice of America correspondent Ostap Yarysh on Facebook

All photos: Ostap Yarysh on Facebook
A demonstration in support of Ukraine
All photos: Ostap Yarysh on Facebook
 
A demonstration in support of Ukraine

Quote: "Now: A large demonstration in support of Ukraine in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC".

A demonstration in support of Ukraine
 
A demonstration in support of Ukraine

Details: Yarysh stated that the demonstrators are holding posters stating "Ukraine is not for sale", "Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine", and "Stop the aggressor by force!"

 
A demonstration in support of Ukraine

As shown in the photo, the posters also say "US, stop Putin." Keep your promise or return Ukraine's nuclear weapons", "Stop the aggressor by force", and so on.


