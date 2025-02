Air defence operates in Kyiv, drone debris fall in city centre

Air defences respond to Russian drones in Kyiv on Saturday evening.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram, Kyiv City Military Administration, Ukrainian Air Force

Details: At 22:24, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv, followed shortly by explosions.

Quote from Klitschko: "It's loud in the capital. Air defence forces are operating".

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "Air defence forces are actively operating in Kyiv. For safety reasons, we strongly recommend staying in shelters".

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force reported Russian attack drones flying towards Kyiv from the northeast.

Updated: At 23:20, Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that the debris of a Russian drone had fallen in the open area in the Pecherskyi district.

"Windows in a nearby non-residential building were damaged, no injuries were reported", said Tkachenko.

