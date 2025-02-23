All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians attack Kryvyi Rih, injuring two people, one in heavy condition

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 23 February 2025, 01:15
Russians attack Kryvyi Rih, injuring two people, one in heavy condition
Stock photo: wikimapia

A Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on Saturday evening has injured two people, one of them is in serious condition.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: At 22:40, Lysak reported that the Russian army had attacked Kryvyi Rih.

Advertisement:

Later, he clarified that, according to early reports, two people were injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the missile attack. One of them is in a serious condition.

"A fire broke out. An infrastructure facility was damaged," Lysak added.

Updated: At 23:27 Lysak reported that a man, injured in the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, had died at hospital. 

A woman, 30, was taken to hospital in a serious condition. 

Another injured woman, 31, will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kryvyi Rihmissile strike
Advertisement:
Demonstration in support of Ukraine takes place in Washington, DC – photos
Elon Musk denies that Americans blackmailed Ukraine by cutting off Starlink
Elon Musk blames "Zelenskyy's Defence Ministry official" for crimes committed by associate of former president Yanukovych
Fresh draft minerals agreement: US to be granted 100% of financial interest
Ukrainian World Congress launches global advocacy campaign #StandWithUkraine
Ukrainian rescue workers continue to deal with aftermath of Russian strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
All News
Kryvyi Rih
Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with missile, damaging infrastructure, petrol station and many cars – photos
Russian forces strike Kryvyi Rih, causing damage
"He dared to break stereotypes": the story of a student killed in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih
RECENT NEWS
01:15
updatedRussians attack Kryvyi Rih, injuring two people, one in heavy condition
00:22
UpdatedAir defence operates in Kyiv, drone debris fall in city centre
23:51
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure 4 people
23:31
Russians attack Odesa Oblast, injuring three people
23:01
Demonstration in support of Ukraine takes place in Washington, DC – photos
21:47
Elon Musk denies that Americans blackmailed Ukraine by cutting off Starlink
21:18
Survey shows majority of Norwegians support increasing aid to Ukraine
21:01
Elon Musk blames "Zelenskyy's Defence Ministry official" for crimes committed by associate of former president Yanukovych
20:12
Bloomberg: EU again checks possibility of seizing some of Russia's frozen assets
19:27
Woman killed and 3 other people injured in Russian attack on Kostiantynivka – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: