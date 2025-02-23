Russians attack Kryvyi Rih, injuring two people, one in heavy condition

A Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on Saturday evening has injured two people, one of them is in serious condition.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: At 22:40, Lysak reported that the Russian army had attacked Kryvyi Rih.

Advertisement:

Later, he clarified that, according to early reports, two people were injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the missile attack. One of them is in a serious condition.

"A fire broke out. An infrastructure facility was damaged," Lysak added.

Updated: At 23:27 Lysak reported that a man, injured in the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, had died at hospital.

A woman, 30, was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Another injured woman, 31, will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!