All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US close to signing natural resources deal with Ukraine, Trump says

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 23 February 2025, 00:50
US close to signing natural resources deal with Ukraine, Trump says
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump stated on 22 February that the United States was close to signing an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth resources, adding that he wanted to recover billions of dollars in military aid provided to Kyiv.

Source: Trump in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, broadcast on X (Twitter)

Details: During the speech, which brought together politicians, media personalities, conservative activists and Trump's allies, the US president said that the US was "...pretty close to a deal and we better be close to a deal".

Advertisement:

"We're asking for rare earths, oil and anything we can get," the US president stressed.

He also noted that he wants to recover "billions of dollars" in military aid that Washington has provided to Ukraine.

Quote: "The war between Russia and Ukraine [rages on]. People are being killed, mostly young men, mostly Russian and Ukrainian men, at levels you've never seen before; thousands of people a week. I've spoken to President Putin and I think that thing is going to end, it's a horrible, horrible thing to watch." [Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Vladimir Putin as a president – ed.]

Background:

  • A draft agreement dated 7 February 2025, obtained by the British newspaper the Telegraph, outlines the Trump administration’s proposed terms for a minerals deal with Ukraine. The terms resemble those typically imposed on defeated aggressor states and reportedly exceed the reparations imposed on Germany and Japan after World War II.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to sign the document since the agreement did not have clear security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Trump was upset over Kyiv's supposed lack of gratitude for US assistance and refusal to sign the agreement on Ukrainian minerals.
  • The text of the agreement between the US and Ukraine, updated as of the evening of 21 February and obtained by Ekonomichna Pravda, stipulates the establishment of a commercial fund under complete US control, to which Ukraine will allocate funds.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpUSA
Advertisement:
Russia has seized US$350 billion worth of Ukrainian mineral resources, Ukraine's Minister of Economy says
Zelenskyy determines army corps structure and appoints commanders
Ukraine opposes US demand to create US$500bn fund under minerals deal, Bloomberg says
Record drone attack: Ukrainian air defences destroy 138 out of 267 drones launched by Russia overnight, 119 go off radar
Tkachuk family: ethnic Ukrainians fight for US national team with sticks and fists
US close to signing natural resources deal with Ukraine, Trump says
All News
Trump
US asks Ukraine to withdraw its draft UN resolution on Russian aggression, WP says
Slovak PM Fico justifies Russia's invasion of Ukraine and says Zelenskyy "needs this war"
Trump will not travel to Moscow on 9 May
RECENT NEWS
15:38
Russia has seized US$350 billion worth of Ukrainian mineral resources, Ukraine's Minister of Economy says
15:15
Three figures depicting Putin as prisoner in handcuffs placed near former KGB prison in Vilnius
15:11
UK intelligence reports on course of hostilities in Donetsk and Kursk Oblasts
14:52
Ukraine's Security Service chief: Over 100 Russian spy networks uncovered in Ukraine
14:14
Zelenskyy determines army corps structure and appoints commanders
13:50
Poland should have received a guarantee of repayment from Ukraine, MEP says
13:14
Three people injured in Russian Shahed drone attack on Odesa – photo
12:39
Mariupol defender's dream comes true as Ukrainian polar explorers fly Azov flag in Antarctica – video
12:20
Ukraine opposes US demand to create US$500bn fund under minerals deal, Bloomberg says
12:08
Russia remains aggressor regardless of wording, says Ukraine's foreign minister as US reportedly avoids term
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: