Russian forces hit Zaporizhzhia: woman injured, fire breaks out
Sunday, 23 February 2025, 01:59
Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 22-23 February, leaving a 53-year-old woman injured and sparking a fire in a residential area.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "A 53-year-old woman was injured in the attack on Zaporizhzhia.
A fire broke out in a residential area. Windows in several high-rise buildings were damaged."
Background:
- An air-raid warning has been in effect in Zaporizhzhia Oblast since 20:55 on 22 February.
- At 22:24, Ukrainian authorities issued a warning about the threat of Russian guided aerial bomb (UAB) strikes in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and the city of Zaporizhzhia.
