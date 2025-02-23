All Sections
Russian forces hit Zaporizhzhia: woman injured, fire breaks out

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 23 February 2025, 01:59
Russian forces hit Zaporizhzhia: woman injured, fire breaks out
Firefighters. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 22-23 February, leaving a 53-year-old woman injured and sparking a fire in a residential area.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A 53-year-old woman was injured in the attack on Zaporizhzhia.

A fire broke out in a residential area. Windows in several high-rise buildings were damaged."

Background:

  • An air-raid warning has been in effect in Zaporizhzhia Oblast since 20:55 on 22 February.
  • At 22:24, Ukrainian authorities issued a warning about the threat of Russian guided aerial bomb (UAB) strikes in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and the city of Zaporizhzhia.

