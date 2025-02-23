All Sections
Estonia to send new military aid package to Ukraine

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 23 February 2025, 06:40
Kristen Michal. Stock photo: Getty Images

Estonia is transferring 10,000 pieces of artillery ammunition and 750,000 food packages for Ukrainian troops.

Source: Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal on X (Twitter)

Quote: "To strengthen Ukraine's position and increase pressure on Russia, Estonia is sending 10,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and 750,000 food packages for Ukrainian fighters.

At the earliest opportunity, this will be supplemented with our own defence industry products worth over 100 million euros."

Details: Michal added that "it is up to Ukraine to decide its future" and that Kyiv "can always count on Estonia’s support".

Background:

  • The European Union is working on a new €20 billion military aid package for Ukraine. The package will consist of artillery ammunition, air defence systems, precision missiles, drones and other weapons to strengthen Ukrainian military brigades.
  • German weekly news magazine Spiegel reported that French and Italian officials had expressed scepticism about providing significant funding to support Kyiv, citing Paris and Rome's large public debts as a key concern.
  • Spiegel also noted that Hungary and Slovakia have opposed the approval of the aid package for Ukraine. Still, their opposition is considered to be of secondary importance, as the package is expected to be approved by the willing member states rather than requiring unanimous approval from the entire EU.
  • Earlier, Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space, confirmed media reports about a European aid package for Ukraine, which is expected to be announced on the third anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.

