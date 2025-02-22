All Sections
EU prepares €20 military assistance package for Ukraine – Bloomberg

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 22 February 2025, 04:11
EU prepares €20 military assistance package for Ukraine – Bloomberg
EU flags. Photo: Getty Images

The European Union is working on a new €20 billion military assistance package for Ukraine. The package will include the supply of artillery ammunition, air defence systems, deep-precision strike missiles, drones and other weapons to strengthen Ukrainian military brigades.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to sources

Details: Sources familiar with the plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the EU aims to secure a preliminary agreement on this initiative next week during a meeting of foreign ministers. After that, EU member state leaders will need to approve the financial details and sign the agreement.

Quote: "That time frame could slip as Hungary has suggested it will oppose any new military aid to Ukraine and as Germany works through the outcome of its election."

Details: The initiative envisages contributions from EU member states and their allies in both financial and material forms. This includes the supply of weapons, equipment and funding to support Ukrainian forces.

Background:

  • Earlier, media outlets reported that Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, would announce a proposal for a major military aid package for Ukraine, primarily including ammunition and air defence systems, during the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on Monday, 24 February.
  • Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space, confirmed media reports about a European aid package for Ukraine, which might be announced on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • Earlier, media reported that EU countries were discussing a military aid package for Ukraine worth at least €6 billion, aimed at strengthening the country’s strategic position ahead of negotiations with Russia. 
  • Meanwhile, Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Hungary opposes the EU's proposed €20 billion aid package for Ukraine.

aid for UkraineEU
