Record drone attack: Ukrainian air defences destroy 138 out of 267 drones launched by Russia overnight, 119 go off radar

Roman Petrenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 23 February 2025, 08:50
Record drone attack: Ukrainian air defences destroy 138 out of 267 drones launched by Russia overnight, 119 go off radar
Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 138 Russian drones. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian regions with ballistic missiles, 267 Shahed loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones on the night of 22-23 February.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, on Facebook

Details: Ihnat pointed out that this marks the largest number of drones in a single attack since the full-scale war began.

Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 138 of the 267 drones launched by Russia. Meanwhile, 119 drones disappeared from radar, 3 flew towards Russia and 1 headed towards Belarus.

Russian forces are reported to have launched the drones from areas of the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda in occupied Crimea.

The Russians also launched three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea.

As of 08:00, the drones are confirmed to have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

The Russian bombardment has affected Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Poltava, Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Shahed droneair defenceUkraine's Air Force
