Kyiv hit by six-hour Russian drone attack, wreckage lands on post office and botanical garden

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Russian forces attacked the city of Kyiv with drones on the night of 22-23 February. An air-raid warning had been in effect for almost six hours and explosions were heard in different parts of the city.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Ukrainian authorities reported that wreckage from Russian drones had fallen in four districts of Kyiv: Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi and Obolonskyi.

The attack damaged two houses, cars and the roof of a post office operated by private courier service Nova Poshta. Drone wreckage was also found on the territory of the Hryshko National Botanical Garden.

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Background: On the evening of Saturday, 22 February, Ukrainian air defence units were responding to Russian-launched aerial assets in Kyiv.

