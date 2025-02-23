Three people injured in Russian Shahed drone attack on Odesa – photo
Sunday, 23 February 2025, 13:14
Russian forces attacked the Odesa district with loitering munitions on the night of 22-23 February, leaving three people injured.
Source: Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Odesa Oblast
Details: Odesa Oblast Military Administration reported that a house had caught fire due to a drone strike. Three people were injured.
Later, the State Emergency Service noted that the house had been struck by a Shahed loitering munition.
Firefighters pointed out that the strike had caused fires and damaged the house.
Four appliances and 18 firefighters were involved in extinguishing the fires.
