Three people injured in Russian Shahed drone attack on Odesa – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 February 2025, 13:14
Three people injured in Russian Shahed drone attack on Odesa – photo
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Russian forces attacked the Odesa district with loitering munitions on the night of 22-23 February, leaving three people injured.

Source: Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Odesa Oblast

Details: Odesa Oblast Military Administration reported that a house had caught fire due to a drone strike. Three people were injured.

Later, the State Emergency Service noted that the house had been struck by a Shahed loitering munition.

Firefighters pointed out that the strike had caused fires and damaged the house.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa.
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Four appliances and 18 firefighters were involved in extinguishing the fires.

