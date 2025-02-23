Zelenskyy determines army corps structure and appoints commanders

Ukraine’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy has determined the structure of the army corps and appointed commanders during a Staff meeting. The changes will take place within a month.

Source: Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-chief of Ukrainian news website Censor.net, on Facebook

Details: Butusov reported that 18 corps commanders have already been appointed. They will oversee their respective sections of the front and receive a designated permanent set of troops.

Butusov also stated that the corps will be led by Ruslan Shevchuk, Roman Darmohrai, Vasyl Matiiv, Dmytro Voloshyn, Andrii Biletskyi, Denys Prokopenko and Ihor Obolenskyi.

Butusov added that most brigades are now being reorganised into 18 corps. The majority of these corps will consist of five brigades, while one will have seven. The restructuring includes 13 corps within the Ground Forces, 2 within Air Assault Forces, 1 within Marine Corps, and 2 within National Guard corps.

Butusov believes that there is currently a shortage of personnel to manage the corps effectively.

