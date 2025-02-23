UK intelligence reports on course of hostilities in Donetsk and Kursk Oblasts

UK Defence Intelligence has focused its latest review on the course of hostilities in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast and Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 23 February on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The intelligence reported that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin claimed on 20 February that soldiers of Russia’s 810th Brigade had supposedly crossed into Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast from Kursk Oblast.

However, UK intelligence stressed that Putin’s statements are baseless and unconfirmed.

Currently, Ukrainian forces are estimated to control approximately 400-450 square kilometres in Kursk Oblast.

The intelligence report also notes that North Korean troops, previously withdrawn from Kursk Oblast for rest and rearmament, have returned to their positions. The withdrawal had been necessary because over one-third of the 11,000 North Korean military personnel were either killed or injured during attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Regarding the situation in Donetsk Oblast, the report highlights that Russian forces continue to assault urban areas, including the cities of Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. Additionally, the Russians are attempting to advance in less urbanised areas along the southern part of the front line, to the north and northwest of the village of Velyka Novosilka.

Russian advances towards the city of Pokrovsk have been minimal over the past two weeks.

Ukrainian forces are likely engaged in combat for the settlement of Pishchane and its surroundings, located five kilometres southwest of the city of Pokrovsk. However, it remains unclear which side currently controls the settlement, UK intelligence concludes.

Background:

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence, referencing the Russian online news outlet Verstka, reported that the Russian military command is pressuring conscripts drafted in 2022 to sign indefinite contracts with Russia's Ministry of Defence, citing a shortage of experienced soldiers due to ongoing casualties.

The Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre assessed that in January 2025, capturing one square kilometre of Ukrainian territory cost Russia the lives of 100 soldiers from its armed forces.

