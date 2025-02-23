Three figures depicting Putin as prisoner in handcuffs placed near former KGB prison in Vilnius

Three figures depicting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin as a prisoner in handcuffs have been placed near a former KGB prison in Vilnius ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The display of the figure of Putin, dressed in a prisoner's uniform and handcuffs, is meant to remind decision-makers and the public of the actions and decisions that historical justice demands, according to the Lithuanian Genocide and Resistance Research Centre (LGGRTC).

Advertisement:

Arūnas Bubnys, Director General of the LGGRTC, believes this is the future that awaits the Russian leader.

"I think Putin's place is not at the negotiating table, as some propose now, but in these prison clothes, standing in the dock at the Hague Tribunal," Bubnys told reporters on Sunday.

Bubnys said that Lithuania understands from its own history what genocide and mass terror entail and Russia must compensate Ukraine for the atrocities it has committed.

Background:

Meanwhile, media reports indicate that European states believe the new US administration's refusal to call Russia an aggressor may signal their withdrawal from the group of countries preparing a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

On Sunday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged the international community to examine Russia's actions amid reports that the United States refuses to name Russia as an aggressor in several resolutions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!