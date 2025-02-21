European states believe that the refusal of the new US administration to call Russia an aggressor may signal their withdrawal from the group of countries preparing a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Source: The Telegraph, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Western officials interviewed by The Telegraph say that US representatives refused to name Russia as the aggressor at a meeting of the Core Group, a group of countries preparing a special tribunal for Russia.

A diplomatic note viewed by The Telegraph shows that European officials were "shocked" by US statements at a number of international meetings that Russia should be invited back into the "civilised world".

This position has called into question preparations for the group's final meeting in March.

Quote from one of The Telegraph's sources: "Unless they [the US – ed.] acknowledge it’s an aggression, they can’t participate."

Details: Another called the scenario of the US withdrawal from the Core Group "quite a drastic shift". "Rewriting history and pretending that Russia wasn’t the one who started this war is something that we simply cannot and will not agree to," he added.

The Telegraph notes that European capitals are currently holding talks on the possible "collapse" of the special tribunal if the United States withdraws from it.

Background:

Media reported that the US side had for the first time opposed calling Russia an aggressor in a joint G7 statement being prepared for the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The US does not know whether it will support the UN resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

