All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Europe fears US will refuse to support "tribunal for Putin", The Telegraph reports

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 21 February 2025, 21:19
Europe fears US will refuse to support tribunal for Putin, The Telegraph reports
Stock photo: Getty Images

European states believe that the refusal of the new US administration to call Russia an aggressor may signal their withdrawal from the group of countries preparing a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Source: The Telegraph, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Western officials interviewed by The Telegraph say that US representatives refused to name Russia as the aggressor at a meeting of the Core Group, a group of countries preparing a special tribunal for Russia.

Advertisement:

A diplomatic note viewed by The Telegraph shows that European officials were "shocked" by US statements at a number of international meetings that Russia should be invited back into the "civilised world".

This position has called into question preparations for the group's final meeting in March.

Quote from one of The Telegraph's sources: "Unless they [the US – ed.] acknowledge it’s an aggression, they can’t participate."

Details: Another called the scenario of the US withdrawal from the Core Group "quite a drastic shift". "Rewriting history and pretending that Russia wasn’t the one who started this war is something that we simply cannot and will not agree to," he added.

The Telegraph notes that European capitals are currently holding talks on the possible "collapse" of the special tribunal if the United States withdraws from it.

Background: 

  • Media reported that the US side had for the first time opposed calling Russia an aggressor in a joint G7 statement being prepared for the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
  • The US does not know whether it will support the UN resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAEuropetribunalPutin
Advertisement:
Polish minister brings Shahed drone downed in Ukraine to US – video
Survey shows 65% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, but even more trust former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
Putin orders preparations for Western companies to return to Russia – FT
Military prosecutor's car blown up in Odesa: suspect detained – video, photo
Trump says Zelenskyy is not "very important" in peace talks
"This is a dictator": pro-Trump newspaper issues special clarification for Trump – photo
All News
USA
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US teams work on draft agreement
Polish minister brings Shahed drone downed in Ukraine to US – video
Slovak PM Fico boasts about meeting with Elon Musk
RECENT NEWS
22:58
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US teams work on draft agreement
22:54
UK PM to avoid mentioning Trump's controversial comments on Ukraine during meeting with US president – The Guardian
22:40
Russian troops attack infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast
22:12
"A very good start": EU ambassador on plans to deploy 30,000 peacekeepers in Ukraine
21:34
Hungarian foreign minister reveals how Hungary helped supply gas to Transnistria at Russia's request
21:19
Europe fears US will refuse to support "tribunal for Putin", The Telegraph reports
21:08
Rearmament without the US: three mechanisms to secure additional defense funding for Europe
20:49
Polish minister brings Shahed drone downed in Ukraine to US – video
20:35
EU begins discussions on 17th sanctions package against Russia
20:16
European defence ministers to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine, Bloomberg reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: