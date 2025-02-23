All Sections
Zelenskyy: I am ready to step down as president for peace or in return for NATO membership

Iryna BalachukSunday, 23 February 2025, 16:43
Zelenskyy: I am ready to step down as president for peace or in return for NATO membership
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is prepared to step down as president if it leads to peace in Ukraine or in exchange for NATO membership for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 23 February

Details: Zelenskyy was asked at the press conference whether he is ready to step down as president if it would lead to peace.

Quote from Zelenskyy when asked whether he is ready to resign from the post of president if it leads to peace: "If it is for peace in Ukraine, if you really need me to leave my position, then I am ready. The second scenario is that I can exchange this for NATO, if such conditions exist. I [am saying – ed.] this right away so we don't talk about it for long."

Details: The president emphasised that he is focusing on security in Ukraine "today, not in 20 years’ time" and does not intend to "be in power for decades".

"That's why this is obviously my focus and my desired dream," Zelenskyy said.

Speaking about NATO, he reiterated that membership of the Alliance would be the cheapest option to guarantee Ukraine's security.

Quote: "In any case, whoever would like it or not like it, whoever would support this idea or not support it – this topic is on the table. And this topic will be on the table for security guarantees and negotiations. I don't know how the negotiations will end, but in any format, in any case, it will be on the table. We will definitely discuss it with our partners. And it is very important that we all understand that this is not a negotiating table to which Ukraine is invited: it is our table, because the war is in Ukraine. We are inviting our European leaders first of all, because the war is in Ukraine, and we are an integral part of this continent – Europe, the future of the European Union."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Europe and the United States must be at the table for negotiations on peace and security guarantees.

Quote: "We want to end the war, and so do our partners, and our partners want Russia to be there, and Russia will be there. I really believe that US President Trump wants to end this war  and will help us to do that, but peace through strength is first and foremost about directing our power towards Russia."

ZelenskyypresidentELECTIONSpeace
