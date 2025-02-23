Zelenskyy: We'll exchange Kursk Oblast for Ukrainian territory when we get to that point

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine will exchange the territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast currently controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories during potential negotiations.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 23 February

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are interested in our territories – Ukrainian ones. And in any event, we will be able to exchange Kursk Oblast for our territories.

I am certain that when we get to the issue of territorial integrity and the question of specific steps, it will help us."

Background:

Zelenskyy has previously stated that he is eager to see what terms Russia will propose concerning Kursk Oblast when the "diplomatic settlement" of the war is discussed.

The Institute for the Study of War has reported that the Russian authorities are trying to restrict information about the situation in Kursk Oblast to avoid the exchange of territories during potential peace talks.

