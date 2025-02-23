All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: We'll exchange Kursk Oblast for Ukrainian territory when we get to that point

STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 23 February 2025, 18:43
Zelenskyy: We'll exchange Kursk Oblast for Ukrainian territory when we get to that point
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Screenshot

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine will exchange the territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast currently controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories during potential negotiations.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 23 February

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are interested in our territories – Ukrainian ones. And in any event, we will be able to exchange Kursk Oblast for our territories.

Advertisement:

I am certain that when we get to the issue of territorial integrity and the question of specific steps, it will help us."

Background: 

  • Zelenskyy has previously stated that he is eager to see what terms Russia will propose concerning Kursk Oblast when the "diplomatic settlement" of the war is discussed.
  • The Institute for the Study of War has reported that the Russian authorities are trying to restrict information about the situation in Kursk Oblast to avoid the exchange of territories during potential peace talks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyKursk OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russian drones attack Kyiv, downed UAV debris falls in city
Future German chancellor prioritises Europe's independence from US
Pro-Ukraine rallies held in Prague and Brussels – photos
Merz set to become Germany's new chancellor as far-right achieves historic result – exit polls
Ukraine has alternative to Starlink, Ukraine's defence minister says
Russia has seized US$350 billion worth of Ukrainian mineral resources, Ukraine's Minister of Economy says
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian drones are a success and ballistic missiles are in preparation
Zelenskyy: US has not hinted at possible Starlink shutdown in Ukraine
Zelenskyy: US business in Ukraine will not guarantee security
RECENT NEWS
23:30
Over 10,000 people gather in Paris in support of Ukraine – photos
23:17
Russian drones attack Kyiv, downed UAV debris falls in city
22:47
Ukrainian gymnast wins two silver medals at World Cup event
22:27
Future German chancellor prioritises Europe's independence from US
22:06
Intensity of Russian attacks on Kursk front nears Pokrovsk front levels – General Staff
21:41
Pro-Ukraine rallies held in Prague and Brussels – photos
20:45
Zelenskyy doesn't consider arrest of generals as undermining trust between authorities and military
20:03
Trump envoy: US companies could do business in Russia if peace deal is reached
19:41
Merz set to become Germany's new chancellor as far-right achieves historic result – exit polls
19:38
European Council to hold emergency summit on Ukraine's long-term security
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: