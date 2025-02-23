All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: External funding for 800,000-strong army is needed if Ukraine is not in NATO

STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 23 February 2025, 17:51
Zelenskyy: External funding for 800,000-strong army is needed if Ukraine is not in NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Screenshot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that as long as Ukraine is not a NATO member, external funding is required for an 800,000-strong army as part of security guarantees.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 23 February

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The second point I'd want to emphasise is funding for an 800,000-strong army for Ukraine. That is how I see it. If we're not in NATO. If we don't already have such security guarantees. We understand that the United States and a few European countries are currently opposed to this. So we recognise that we are not currently a member of NATO, although this is something that will be discussed."

Advertisement:

Details: When asked about ensuring a just peace, Zelenskyy also said: "Today, we are primarily talking about everyone’s desire to force Putin to end the hot phase of the war."

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This will be a difficult job, and a very long one, because it must go hand in hand with security guarantees for us." 

Background: 

  • Zelenskyy stated at a press conference in Munich that until Ukraine joins NATO, it needs a 1,500,000-strong army to be able to confront Russia.
  • In January, Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces consisted of 880,000 soldiers defending the entire country.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyNATOArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Russian drones attack Kyiv, downed UAV debris falls in city
Future German chancellor prioritises Europe's independence from US
Pro-Ukraine rallies held in Prague and Brussels – photos
Merz set to become Germany's new chancellor as far-right achieves historic result – exit polls
Ukraine has alternative to Starlink, Ukraine's defence minister says
Russia has seized US$350 billion worth of Ukrainian mineral resources, Ukraine's Minister of Economy says
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: US business in Ukraine will not guarantee security
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs security guarantees from US in mineral resources agreement
Zelenskyy on Trump calling him "dictator": Only a real dictator would be offended
RECENT NEWS
23:30
Over 10,000 people gather in Paris in support of Ukraine – photos
23:17
Russian drones attack Kyiv, downed UAV debris falls in city
22:47
Ukrainian gymnast wins two silver medals at World Cup event
22:27
Future German chancellor prioritises Europe's independence from US
22:06
Intensity of Russian attacks on Kursk front nears Pokrovsk front levels – General Staff
21:41
Pro-Ukraine rallies held in Prague and Brussels – photos
20:45
Zelenskyy doesn't consider arrest of generals as undermining trust between authorities and military
20:03
Trump envoy: US companies could do business in Russia if peace deal is reached
19:41
Merz set to become Germany's new chancellor as far-right achieves historic result – exit polls
19:38
European Council to hold emergency summit on Ukraine's long-term security
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: