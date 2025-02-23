Zelenskyy: External funding for 800,000-strong army is needed if Ukraine is not in NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that as long as Ukraine is not a NATO member, external funding is required for an 800,000-strong army as part of security guarantees.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 23 February

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The second point I'd want to emphasise is funding for an 800,000-strong army for Ukraine. That is how I see it. If we're not in NATO. If we don't already have such security guarantees. We understand that the United States and a few European countries are currently opposed to this. So we recognise that we are not currently a member of NATO, although this is something that will be discussed."

Advertisement:

Details: When asked about ensuring a just peace, Zelenskyy also said: "Today, we are primarily talking about everyone’s desire to force Putin to end the hot phase of the war."

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This will be a difficult job, and a very long one, because it must go hand in hand with security guarantees for us."

Background:

Zelenskyy stated at a press conference in Munich that until Ukraine joins NATO, it needs a 1,500,000-strong army to be able to confront Russia.

In January, Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces consisted of 880,000 soldiers defending the entire country.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!