Pro-Ukraine rallies held in Prague and Brussels – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 February 2025, 21:41
Pro-Ukraine rallies held in Prague and Brussels – photos
Photo: Radio Liberty

Several thousand people have gathered at the Old Town Square in Prague for a rally titled Together for Ukraine.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: The event’s organisers and participants called for demonstrating to the world that "we stand with Ukraine and will continue to do so for as long as needed".

Czech President Petr Pavel, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Czechia Vasyl Zvarych, as well as Czech human rights activists and artists addressed the crowd.

Quote from Pavel: "Besides Ukraine deserving glory, I wish it a swift peace – a dignified, just peace. For Ukraine to have a future of its own choosing, whether within Europe or NATO, it must make that choice itself, and Russia must not have the power to dictate it."

Details: The Czech president also warned against manipulations suggesting that Ukraine had somehow provoked Russia’s aggression.

Quote: "Given what has happened, I think it is entirely clear who the aggressor is, who violated international law and who the victim is – on whose side we should stand. If only because international law protects us as well. And if we allow it to be undermined, if we reward the aggressor, sooner or later, it will affect us too."

More details: A pro-Ukraine rally was also held in Brno, and another demonstration is planned for Plzeň on 24 February.

Meanwhile, on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, several thousand people gathered in Brussels' city centre to show their support for Ukraine.

CzechiaBelgium
