Future German chancellor prioritises Europe's independence from US

Leader of the CDU, Friedrich Merz, whose party won the German elections, has stated that he aims for Europe’s independence from the US.

Source: Merz and Scholz's statements on the evening of 23 February, as reported by DW

Quote from Merz: "My absolute priority is to strengthen Europe as quickly as possible, so that we achieve independence from the US, step by step."

Details: The politician believes that the Trump administration "mostly doesn't care about the fate of Europe". He also compared the US government's interference in Germany’s election campaign to manipulation by Russia.

Meanwhile, incumbent German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has acknowledged defeat in the elections.

Scholz stated that the election result is bitter for the Social Democratic Party, and it must be clearly and unequivocally acknowledged.

He congratulated Merz and the CDU/CSU on their election victory. However, Scholz called it unacceptable that nearly 20% of Germans voted for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). "I will never accept such a result," he added.

Scholz also announced that he does not want to be part of a federal government led by the CDU/CSU and does not intend to lead coalition negotiations.

Background:

Exit poll results from Germany’s snap parliamentary elections indicate that the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU/CSU) secured the most seats, with 29%.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) nearly doubled its 2021 result, reaching 19.5% – a record high at the federal level.

The Social Democratic Party of Germany, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, came third with 16% – marking a new historic low for the party.

