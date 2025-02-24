All Sections
Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on victory in German parliamentary election

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 24 February 2025, 01:56
Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on victory in German parliamentary election
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Friedrich Merz, the leader of CDU/CSU bloc, on his victory in the snap parliamentary elections in Germany. 

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: In his greeting, Zelenskyy mentioned a "clear voice from the voters" that is important for Europe.    

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We look forward to continuing our joint work with Germany to protect lives, bring real peace closer to Ukraine and strengthen Europe.

Europe must be able to defend itself, develop its industries and achieve the necessary results. Europe needs shared successes, and those successes will bring even greater unity to Europe."

Background: 

  • Exit polls from Germany’s snap parliamentary elections indicated that the centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) gained the most seats, securing 29% of the vote.
  • The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) almost doubled its results from 2021, gaining 19.5%, a record in federal elections. 
  • Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) finished third with 16%, a new historic low for the party.

