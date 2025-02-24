All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians attack Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 24 February 2025, 06:08
Russians attack Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb
Explosion. Photo: DepositPhotos

The Russians attacked Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb (GAB) at dawn on 24 February, hitting a civilian enterprise in the Kyivskyi district of the city.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Details: Terekhov said that at 04:00, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with a GAB.

Advertisement:

Quote from Terekhov: "The attack actually took place on the outskirts of the city in the Kyivskyi district. A civilian enterprise was hit.

Fortunately, no one was injured. As for the destruction and damage, the information is being clarified."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KharkivRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian parliament fails to back resolution on elections in Ukraine after hot phase of war ends
Spain announces new €1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
Ukrainian deputy PM: Ukraine and US in final stages of negotiations on minerals deal
Lithuanian president proposes to fix 1 January 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession to EU
EU adopts 16th package of sanctions against Russia targeting shadow fleet, propaganda media outlets and banks
Leaders of Canada, Baltic states, Nordic countries and Spain arrive in Kyiv – photos
All News
Kharkiv
Explosions ring out in Kharkiv
Russian drone hits car service station in Sumy, 15 houses damaged in attack on Kharkiv
Russia attacks Kharkiv with Shahed UAVs, causing damage
RECENT NEWS
14:29
EU military aid package to Ukraine may increase to €30bn, says Radio Liberty editor
14:19
As Trump is ready to abandon Ukraine, Europe must redefine global security architecture
14:07
US Secretary of Defense and US National Security Adviser avoid calling Russia aggressor in TV interview
13:57
Ukrainian parliament fails to back resolution on elections in Ukraine after hot phase of war ends
13:50
210 civilians, including 11 children, killed in Kyiv over 3 years of war
13:34
Spain announces new €1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
13:24
Denmark announces new €270m aid package for Ukraine
13:20
The Times: French president and UK PM urge Trump not to hold bilateral talks with Russia on Ukraine
12:57
The Guardian: EU spends more on oil and gas from Russia than on financial aid to Ukraine
12:45
Ukrainian deputy PM: Ukraine and US in final stages of negotiations on minerals deal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: