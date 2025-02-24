Russians attack Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb

The Russians attacked Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb (GAB) at dawn on 24 February, hitting a civilian enterprise in the Kyivskyi district of the city.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Details: Terekhov said that at 04:00, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with a GAB.

Quote from Terekhov: "The attack actually took place on the outskirts of the city in the Kyivskyi district. A civilian enterprise was hit.

Fortunately, no one was injured. As for the destruction and damage, the information is being clarified."

