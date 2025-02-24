Russians attack Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb
Monday, 24 February 2025, 06:08
The Russians attacked Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb (GAB) at dawn on 24 February, hitting a civilian enterprise in the Kyivskyi district of the city.
Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov
Details: Terekhov said that at 04:00, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with a GAB.
Quote from Terekhov: "The attack actually took place on the outskirts of the city in the Kyivskyi district. A civilian enterprise was hit.
Fortunately, no one was injured. As for the destruction and damage, the information is being clarified."
