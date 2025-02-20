Reuters: Australia believes that Russo-Ukrainian war should be ended on Kyiv's terms

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles and Liberal opposition party leader Peter Dutton have said that US President Donald Trump was wrong in his statements about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and that peace in Ukraine should be achieved on Kyiv's terms, as Russia is the aggressor.

Source: Reuters with reference to Marles and Dutton

Quote from Marles: "The war in Ukraine must be resolved on Ukraine's terms, because the aggressor here is Russia, and what we see at stake is the integrity of the rules‑based order, the global rules-based order."

Advertisement:

Details: Marles stressed that his country welcomes peace talks to resolve the Russo-Ukrainian war, but believes that it should be ended on Ukraine's terms.

Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton also criticised Trump's remarks that Ukraine and Zelenskyy were to blame for the outbreak of a full-scale war with Russia.

"I think President Trump has got it wrong," Dutton said. He was the Australian Minister of Defence when Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in 2022.

In addition, he called Putin a "murderous dictator" and stressed that Australia should support the Ukrainian people and not give up "an inch" to the Russian leader.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!