Canada to provide Ukraine with simulators for F-16 and 25 armoured vehicles

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Canada's new aid package to Ukraine will include 25 LAV-3 infantry fighting vehicles and 4 F-16 fighter jet trainers.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trudeau's statement at the plenary session of the Support Ukraine Forum in Kyiv on 24 February

Quote from Justin Trudeau: "This is in addition to millions of additional ammunition, equipment and first aid kits."

Details: Canadian PM adds that Canada will separately hand over the first part of the US$5bn aid to Ukraine, funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Background:

On the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa arrived in Kyiv.

The Swedish government plans to provide Ukraine with air defence systems worth 1.2 billion Swedish kronor (about US$113 million).

Finland will contribute €4.5 million to support the second phase (2025-2027) of the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine (PFRU).

