Canada to provide Ukraine with simulators for F-16 and 25 armoured vehicles
Monday, 24 February 2025, 12:35
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Canada's new aid package to Ukraine will include 25 LAV-3 infantry fighting vehicles and 4 F-16 fighter jet trainers.
Source: European Pravda, citing Trudeau's statement at the plenary session of the Support Ukraine Forum in Kyiv on 24 February
Quote from Justin Trudeau: "This is in addition to millions of additional ammunition, equipment and first aid kits."
Details: Canadian PM adds that Canada will separately hand over the first part of the US$5bn aid to Ukraine, funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
Background:
- On the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa arrived in Kyiv.
- The Swedish government plans to provide Ukraine with air defence systems worth 1.2 billion Swedish kronor (about US$113 million).
- Finland will contribute €4.5 million to support the second phase (2025-2027) of the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine (PFRU).
