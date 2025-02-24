All Sections
Canada to provide Ukraine with simulators for F-16 and 25 armoured vehicles

Monday, 24 February 2025, 12:35
Canada to provide Ukraine with simulators for F-16 and 25 armoured vehicles
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Canada's new aid package to Ukraine will include 25 LAV-3 infantry fighting vehicles and 4 F-16 fighter jet trainers.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trudeau's statement at the plenary session of the Support Ukraine Forum in Kyiv on 24 February

Quote from Justin Trudeau: "This is in addition to millions of additional ammunition, equipment and first aid kits."

Details: Canadian PM adds that Canada will separately hand over the first part of the US$5bn aid to Ukraine, funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Background:

  • On the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa arrived in Kyiv.
  • The Swedish government plans to provide Ukraine with air defence systems worth 1.2 billion Swedish kronor (about US$113 million).
  • Finland will contribute €4.5 million to support the second phase (2025-2027) of the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine (PFRU). 

