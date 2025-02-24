All Sections
European Commission president and European Council president arrive in Kyiv – photo, video

Iryna BalachukMonday, 24 February 2025, 07:31
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa in Kyiv on the morning of 24 February. Photo: Costa on X (Twitter)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 24 February. 

Source: António Costa; Ursula von der Leyen 

Quote from Costa: "In Ukraine, about Ukraine, with Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Costa also posted a photo from Kyiv railway station together with von der Leyen.

Quote from von der Leyen: "On the third anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion, Europe is in Kyiv. We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe. In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny."

Details: As seen in the photo and video, the guests were welcomed by Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, and Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Background: On 23 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on 24 February, the leaders of 13 countries would arrive in Kyiv. A summit is scheduled in the capital on this day to discuss Ukraine’s strategy and security guarantees formats. Zelenskyy said another 24 leaders would join the event online.

European CommissionEU
