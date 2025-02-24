The Times: French president and UK PM urge Trump not to hold bilateral talks with Russia on Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to deliver a unified message on Ukraine during their meeting with US President Donald Trump this week.

Source: The Times citing diplomatic sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During intense international diplomatic discussion marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Starmer and Macron reportedly agreed to coordinate their approaches in an attempt to influence the US president's plan to end the war. As they said, global security is facing a decisive moment.

Starmer is due to meet with Trump in Washington on Thursday, 27 February. Macron will hold separate talks with Trump on Monday, 24 February.

Quote: "Senior diplomatic sources said the two men would each try to persuade Trump not to pursue bilateral peace negotiations with Moscow, in return for European commitments to Ukraine’s future security."

Background:

Before their visit to the US, Macron and Starmer exchanged views with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Macron and Starmer are also expected to urge Trump to provide US support for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that it would be unacceptable for Russia to accept the deployment of troops from NATO member states in Ukraine after an agreement on the settlement of the war is reached.

Nonetheless, US President Donald Trump supported the idea of deploying European armed forces to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission.

