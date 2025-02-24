Norway to provide €1bn in humanitarian aid to Ukraine in 2025

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has announced that his country will provide €1 billion for Ukraine’s humanitarian and civilian needs in 2025.

Source: European Pravda, citing Jonas Gahr Støre at the plenary session of the Support Ukraine forum in Kyiv on Monday

Details: Støre officially unveiled an aid package that had been announced by the Norwegian government the day before.

He said a €300 million energy support package is being provided in response to an appeal from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for support in the energy sector.

The Norwegian government has announced that civilian assistance worth 12.5 billion Norwegian kroner (approx. €1 billion) will be distributed in the following areas: energy security and supply, including nuclear safety and gas procurement; humanitarian aid; operational support and rehabilitation; business and private sector development; and civil society.

Background: The majority of Norwegians support increasing aid to Ukraine.

