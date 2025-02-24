All Sections
Czech Foreign Ministry says Putin spreads nonsense about Zelenskyy's "illegitimacy" because he's afraid of him

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 24 February 2025, 17:06
Czech Foreign Ministry says Putin spreads nonsense about Zelenskyy's illegitimacy because he's afraid of him
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has never been elected in free elections, and that is why he is spreading lies about the "illegitimacy" of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Czech Foreign Ministry on Monday, 24 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Czech Foreign Ministry declared that Putin was never elected in free elections, and that is why he is afraid of Zelenskyy and spreads unfounded nonsense about his illegitimacy.

"Although today Russia declares its interest in ending the conflict, its actions are only escalating the aggression," the Czech Foreign Ministry said.

The Czech Foreign Ministry stressed that Russian aggression, which has been ongoing since 2014, is a constant threat not only to Ukraine but to the entire free world.

"We support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. The borders of states cannot be changed by force – we will continue to consider Crimea and parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which are currently illegally occupied by the Russian army, as indivisible parts of Ukraine. Any future agreements must reflect this indisputable fact," the Foreign Ministry added.

Background:

  • Zelenskyy recently said, in response to Donald Trump's claims that his approval rating among Ukrainians was 4%, that Trump was a victim of Russian disinformation.
  • Trump then called the Ukrainian president a dictator and said Zelenskyy had to move fast if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.
  • The American conservative newspaper The New York Post, known to be a favourite of Trump’s, published a front-page article clarifying that the real dictator is Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

