Zelenskyy says he had "good" conversation with Trump at G7 meeting
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump at the G7 meeting and expressed hope for continued US support for Ukraine.
Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with media representatives, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The G7 meeting took place on Monday, 24 February, the third anniversary of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Quote from Zelenskyy: "With Donald Trump... Now, we had a conversation. It was a very good conversation [within the framework of the] G7 and with Canada."
The Ukrainian president thanked Canada for organising the meeting.
Quote from Zelenskyy: "We hope that the United States will continue to support us like all the partners. All the partners do it; we need also not lose this unity between Europe and the United States," the Ukrainian president stressed.
Background:
- French President Emmanuel Macron arrived on a visit to Trump that day. The media reported that the US and French leaders were to discuss the events in Ukraine.
- Bloomberg reported that the United States was threatening to withdraw its support for the Group of Seven joint statement on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
- According to some reports, Donald Trump's administration has asked Kyiv to withdraw a draft UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's full-scale aggression and demanding that Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.
- The United States introduced its own draft resolution, which is much weaker in terms of content and does not name Russia as an aggressor.
