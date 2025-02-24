​​Zelenskyy says he had "good" conversation with Trump at G7 meeting

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump at the G7 meeting and expressed hope for continued US support for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with media representatives, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The G7 meeting took place on Monday, 24 February, the third anniversary of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "With Donald Trump... Now, we had a conversation. It was a very good conversation [within the framework of the] G7 and with Canada."

The Ukrainian president thanked Canada for organising the meeting.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We hope that the United States will continue to support us like all the partners. All the partners do it; we need also not lose this unity between Europe and the United States," the Ukrainian president stressed.

Background:

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived on a visit to Trump that day. The media reported that the US and French leaders were to discuss the events in Ukraine.

Bloomberg reported that the United States was threatening to withdraw its support for the Group of Seven joint statement on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to some reports, Donald Trump's administration has asked Kyiv to withdraw a draft UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's full-scale aggression and demanding that Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.

The United States introduced its own draft resolution, which is much weaker in terms of content and does not name Russia as an aggressor.

