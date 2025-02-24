All Sections
​​Zelenskyy says he had "good" conversation with Trump at G7 meeting

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 24 February 2025, 17:53
​​Zelenskyy says he had good conversation with Trump at G7 meeting
Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump at the G7 meeting and expressed hope for continued US support for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with media representatives, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The G7 meeting took place on Monday, 24 February, the third anniversary of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "With Donald Trump... Now, we had a conversation. It was a very good conversation [within the framework of the] G7 and with Canada."

The Ukrainian president thanked Canada for organising the meeting.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We hope that the United States will continue to support us like all the partners. All the partners do it; we need also not lose this unity between Europe and the United States," the Ukrainian president stressed.

Background:

  • French President Emmanuel Macron arrived on a visit to Trump that day. The media reported that the US and French leaders were to discuss the events in Ukraine.
  • Bloomberg reported that the United States was threatening to withdraw its support for the Group of Seven joint statement on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • According to some reports, Donald Trump's administration has asked Kyiv to withdraw a draft UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's full-scale aggression and demanding that Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.
  • The United States introduced its own draft resolution, which is much weaker in terms of content and does not name Russia as an aggressor.

