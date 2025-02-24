All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians shell Kherson with artillery, injuring 6 people, including teenager

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 24 February 2025, 20:56
Russians shell Kherson with artillery, injuring 6 people, including teenager
The city of Kherson. Photo: Getty Images

On the evening of 24 February, the Russians shelled Kherson’s Dnipro district with artillery, injuring six people, including a 15-year-old girl.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians shelled the city with artillery at around 18:15.

Advertisement:

A 54-year-old man and two women, aged 31 and 43, sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. A woman, 48, suffered shrapnel wounds to the parietal region, while a 71-year-old woman sustained an arm injury.

A 15-year-old girl was also injured. She was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury, concussion and superficial head wounds.

All the injured are under medical supervision.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kherson Oblastwarcombat action
Advertisement:
Trump believes war in Ukraine could end "within weeks"
Trump refuses to call Putin dictator: "I don't use those words lightly"
Trump says he may meet with Zelenskyy "this or next week" for mineral resources deal
correctedUN adopts US resolution with amendments calling for restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity
​​Zelenskyy says he had "good" conversation with Trump at G7 meeting
EU chief diplomat: Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, Ukraine must be part of NATO
All News
Kherson Oblast
Russian attack destroys house in Kherson: Rescue workers find man's body – photo
Russians attack outpatient clinic in Kherson Oblast, injuring 8 medical workers
Russians attack utility service workers with drone in Kherson Oblast's Bilozerka, 2 injured
RECENT NEWS
23:33
Russians strike Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women
23:11
Macron discusses peacekeeping mission in Ukraine with Trump, says countries are willing to join
23:01
Trump believes Putin won't oppose European peacekeepers in Ukraine
22:33
Putin supports Trump's proposal to cut defence spending and invites US to jointly mine aluminium
22:31
EXPLAINERHow Trump’s campaigning worked and who will be Germany’s new Chancellor
22:21
Trump believes Ukraine can reclaim part of its territory seized by Russia
22:19
Russian troops attack Donetsk Oblast: one person killed, five injured
21:55
Trump believes war in Ukraine could end "within weeks"
21:38
Ukrainian defence forces repel Russian assault on Kupiansk front, Kharkiv Oblast – video
21:37
Trump refuses to call Putin dictator: "I don't use those words lightly"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: