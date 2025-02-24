Russians shell Kherson with artillery, injuring 6 people, including teenager

The city of Kherson. Photo: Getty Images

On the evening of 24 February, the Russians shelled Kherson’s Dnipro district with artillery, injuring six people, including a 15-year-old girl.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians shelled the city with artillery at around 18:15.

A 54-year-old man and two women, aged 31 and 43, sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. A woman, 48, suffered shrapnel wounds to the parietal region, while a 71-year-old woman sustained an arm injury.

A 15-year-old girl was also injured. She was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury, concussion and superficial head wounds.

All the injured are under medical supervision.

