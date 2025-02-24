All Sections
Ukrainian defence forces repel Russian assault on Kupiansk front, Kharkiv Oblast – video

Yevhen Buderatskyi, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 24 February 2025, 21:38
Ukraine’s defence forces destroyed a tank and an armoured combat vehicle, and damaged three armoured combat vehicles. Infographics: Screenshot

Fighters from the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment have demonstrated how they repelled another Russian assault on the Kupiansk front, Kharkiv Oblast. A column of Russian vehicles and infantry was moving towards the settlement of Lozova. Ukraine’s defence forces stopped five armoured vehicles.

Source: Yurii Fedorenko, Commander of the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment

Details: It is reported that, on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops launched active assault operations on the Kupiansk front. The 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment, together with guardsmen from the 1st Burevii Presidential Operational Brigade and paratroopers from the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade, repelled the attack near the settlement of Lozova. The 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment destroyed a tank and an armoured vehicle, with three more armoured vehicles damaged.

Quote from Anton Shmahailo, Commander of the First Battalion of the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment: "The enemy is continuously exerting pressure towards the outskirts of the settlement of Lozova to expand their control zone on the left-bank foothold across the Oskil River. The goal is clear – to get maximum territorial gains in the shortest time possible to set the stage for eliminating the aforementioned foothold, reaching the outskirts of the town of Borova, and eventually occupying it. They are still far from this, but the resources, armoured vehicles, and personnel they are deploying are significant."

For reference: The Russians have been unable to make significant advances on the Kupiansk front since autumn 2024. The Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces reported that the Russians recently tried to assault Ukrainian positions near Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhliakivka but failed. 

Previously: On 3-4 January, UAV crews of the Achilles Regiment stopped 20 Russian armoured vehicles near the village of Zahryzove on the Kupiansk front.

Background: On 29 January, Unmanned Strike Aviation Systems Battalion Achilles of the 92nd Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko was expanded into the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment within Ukraine’s Ground Forces.

