Macron discusses peacekeeping mission in Ukraine with Trump, says countries are willing to join

French President Emmanuel Macron has raised the issue of potential military deployment in Ukraine during talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

Source: Macron at a press conference with Trump following their meeting at the White House on 24 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron emphasised that security guarantees must be a mandatory component of peace in Ukraine, and European states "must take responsibility" in this matter.

Quote from Macron: "We also had the opportunity to speak… with our UK partners to discuss the deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine as part of these security guarantees. Other countries are ready to join this initiative."

Details: Macron stressed that in the matter of deploying Western troops in Ukraine, "US solidarity and support will play an important role".

Background:

Trump has previously stated that he supports the possible deployment of European military personnel to Ukraine to oversee a potential ceasefire, and agreed that the US could provide them with some support.

Trump also said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin would not oppose the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are meeting with Donald Trump at the White House this week and are expected to urge Trump to support a military peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

