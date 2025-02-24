All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians strike Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 24 February 2025, 23:33
Russians strike Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women
Smoke rising after an explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces launched an attack on the town of Derhachi in the Kharkiv district, Kharkiv Oblast, late on 24 February. Two women were injured. 

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At around 23:15, the occupiers struck the town of Derhachi. Medics reported that two civilian women sustained injuries and received medical assistance at the scene.

Advertisement:

Houses were damaged. The relevant services have been deployed to the site of the attack."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Trump refuses to call Putin dictator: "I don't use those words lightly"
Trump says he may meet with Zelenskyy "this or next week" for mineral resources deal
correctedUN adopts US resolution with amendments calling for restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity
​​Zelenskyy says he had "good" conversation with Trump at G7 meeting
EU chief diplomat: Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, Ukraine must be part of NATO
UK hits Russia with its largest sanctions package since 2022
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukrainian defence forces repel Russian assault on Kupiansk front, Kharkiv Oblast – video
Two people injured in Russian attack on civilian car near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine's Achilles UAV battalion repels Russian attack on Kupiansk front – video
RECENT NEWS
23:33
Russians strike Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women
23:11
Macron discusses peacekeeping mission in Ukraine with Trump, says countries are willing to join
23:01
Trump believes Putin won't oppose European peacekeepers in Ukraine
22:33
Putin supports Trump's proposal to cut defence spending and invites US to jointly mine aluminium
22:31
EXPLAINERHow Trump’s campaigning worked and who will be Germany’s new Chancellor
22:21
Trump believes Ukraine can reclaim part of its territory seized by Russia
22:19
Russian troops attack Donetsk Oblast: one person killed, five injured
21:55
Trump believes war in Ukraine could end "within weeks"
21:38
Ukrainian defence forces repel Russian assault on Kupiansk front, Kharkiv Oblast – video
21:37
Trump refuses to call Putin dictator: "I don't use those words lightly"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: