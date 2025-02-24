Russians strike Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women
Monday, 24 February 2025, 23:33
Russian forces launched an attack on the town of Derhachi in the Kharkiv district, Kharkiv Oblast, late on 24 February. Two women were injured.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "At around 23:15, the occupiers struck the town of Derhachi. Medics reported that two civilian women sustained injuries and received medical assistance at the scene.
Houses were damaged. The relevant services have been deployed to the site of the attack."
