Russians strike 13 communities in Sumy Oblast: two killed, five injured

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 25 February 2025, 02:14
The aftermath of the Russian attacks in Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked the border areas of Sumy Oblast 70 times over the course of the past day, 24 February, killing two civilians and injuring five others. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 169 explosions were recorded. The Sumy, Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Svesa, and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas came under attack." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

Details: A VOG-17 grenade was dropped from a UAV on the Velyka Pysarivka hromada. The hromada also suffered mortar attacks, an FPV-drone attack and artillery shellings. There were 25 explosions recorded, in the aftermath of which a civilian was killed and two more were injured. 

Russian forces struck the Sumy hromada with two UAVs. A civilian was killed in the attack. Another person was injured. Two apartment buildings and two cars were damaged. 

The Russians carried out a mortar attack on the Myropillia hromada, as well as an FPV drone attack and a guided aerial bomb launch. Three civilians were injured in the attack, and six houses were damaged. 

Sumy OblastRusso-Ukrainian warexplosioncasualties
