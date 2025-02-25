Woman injured, houses damaged in Russian Shahed drone attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 06:30
A woman has been injured and a house along with outbuildings has been partially destroyed in a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.
Source: Kyiv Oblast MIlitary Administration
Details: A 44-year-old woman was injured in the Obukhiv district. She sustained a cut wound to her leg and has been hospitalised at a local medical facility.
In addition, a house and outbuildings were partially destroyed.
Damage to houses was recorded in the Fastiv district.
