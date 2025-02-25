All Sections
Macron: many countries ready to join peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, but US support needed

Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 25 February 2025, 09:27
Macron: many countries ready to join peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, but US support needed
Emmanuel Macron. Stock photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that many European countries are ready to contribute to ensuring a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia with their peacekeeping forces but would like to have the support of the United States.

Source: European Pravda citing Macron in an interview with Fox News

Details: Macron said the issue of peacekeepers had formed a significant part of his discussions with US President Donald Trump.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are ready to take our fair share of the burden. It’s in Europe; we are engaged. I spoke with 30 European leaders and allies – a lot of them are ready to be part of such a deal, such security guarantees. But all of them said, ‘OK, but if we were attacked – let’s imagine once again for one second that Russia could violate this treaty – what would happen?’ They need this message from the US: solidarity."

Details: Macron said the details of such support from the United States are the subject of discussions.

Quote: "For me, this is what we have to negotiate and finalise. If we manage to do so, with, clearly, the agreement of Ukraine, its sovereignty. And with the agreement of the Europeans, as this is European security. And the agreement of the US for this solidarity and this backstop. I think we have a deal."

Background

  • French President Emmanuel Macron hopes that a ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine is possible in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, he believes that this would only be a prerequisite for full-fledged peace talks.
  • US President Donald Trump has previously stated that he supports the possible deployment of European military personnel to Ukraine to oversee a potential ceasefire, and agreed that the US could provide them with some support.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

