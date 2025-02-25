All Sections
Macron believes ceasefire in war in Ukraine is "feasible"

Iryna Balachuk, Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 25 February 2025, 08:15
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron hopes that a ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine is possible in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, he believes that this would only be a prerequisite for full-fledged peace talks.

Source: European Pravda, citing Macron in an interview with Fox News

Quote from Macron in response to the question of whether he shares US President Donald Trump’s assessment of the possibility of ending the war in the coming weeks: "I hope so. I think everybody has in mind all the losses and casualties, and what Ukrainian people lived during the past three years. They’ve been very brave and they just protected the territory and the sovereignty."

Details: Macron believes that Trump’s rise to power changes the rules of the game and trusts that the United States’ deterrence capability provides an opportunity to engage with Russia.

"I think it [the ceasefire] is feasible," Macron said.

Meanwhile, he has certain reservations about a quick peace settlement with Moscow.

Macron believes that the parties now "need a truce which could be assessed and checked, and full-fledged negotiations."

He also emphasised that caution is needed in this matter, as in 2014 there were already agreements on a ceasefire with Russia, but each time Russia violated them.

Therefore, he said, a ceasefire is necessary to see how committed Russia is to its promises.

Background:

  • French President Emmanuel Macron raised the issue of potential military deployment in Ukraine during talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump.
  • Trump has previously stated that he supports the possible deployment of European military personnel to Ukraine to oversee a potential ceasefire, and agreed that the US could provide them with some support.

