All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

G7 fails to approve statement on US demand to remove mention of Russia as aggressor

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Stepan HaftkoTuesday, 25 February 2025, 09:39
G7 fails to approve statement on US demand to remove mention of Russia as aggressor
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Group of Seven countries have so far failed to approve a joint statement on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine due to sharp disagreements with Washington's position. 

Source: Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, quoted by Reuters, as European Pravda reports

Details: Joly spoke to journalists at a virtual briefing, answering questions about the state of the drafting of the G7 joint statement.

Advertisement:

Quote from the foreign minister of Canada, which holds the G7 presidency in 2025: "We've been working, indeed, with the Europeans and Americans. We are still having some conversations."

Details: Washington has objected to the language of "Russian aggression" in any joint G7 statement on the war.

Quote: "It is a fluid situation and we'll continue to engage, but I've been foreign minister now for three years and a half, and it's never been so intense in terms of diplomatic engagement, to say the least."

Details: She also said that Canada and other countries disagreed with the position the United States was pushing at the UN – particularly the proposed resolution.

The United States, since President Donald Trump returned to the White House last month, has taken a less friendly stance towards Ukraine and is pushing for a quick deal to end the war.

A few days ago, the Financial Times reported that the US refused to name Russia as the aggressor in the G7 statement on the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Bloomberg reported that the United States had even threatened to withdraw its support for the joint statement by the G7 nations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EuropeUSAG7
Advertisement:
European Commission says EU has not offered Ukraine new deal on materials
Ukraine needs US$524bn for recovery and reconstruction
Russian 25 February attack: Ukrainian air defence downs 6 missiles and 133 drones
Ukrainian parliament voted for resolution on Ukraine's elections after ceasefire
WSJ: Ukraine could maintain current pace of war until summer without US aid
Woman injured, houses damaged in Russian Shahed drone attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
All News
Europe
Norway to provide €1bn in humanitarian aid to Ukraine in 2025
Leaders of Canada, Baltic states, Nordic countries and Spain arrive in Kyiv – photos
European Commission building illuminated in colours of Ukrainian flag for third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion
RECENT NEWS
14:44
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves high-speed Vidmak FPV drones for military use
14:11
Russians occupy village of Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainians push them back from Uspenivka
13:58
Ukraine and Europe should prepare to fight Russia without US support, former Lithuanian foreign minister says
13:57
European Commission says EU has not offered Ukraine new deal on materials
13:47
Ukraine needs US$524bn for recovery and reconstruction
13:45
US secretary of state explains why US voted against UN resolution condemning Russian aggression
13:32
Russia strikes Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs: 2 women injured
13:24
Poland on opening Cluster 6 in negotiations with Ukraine: it will be tough discussion
13:08
Kremlin denies Trump's claim that Putin agreed to European peacekeepers in Ukraine
12:58
Putin offers to sell rare-earth minerals to US, including from occupied territories of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: