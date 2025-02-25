G7 fails to approve statement on US demand to remove mention of Russia as aggressor

The Group of Seven countries have so far failed to approve a joint statement on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine due to sharp disagreements with Washington's position.

Source: Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, quoted by Reuters, as European Pravda reports

Details: Joly spoke to journalists at a virtual briefing, answering questions about the state of the drafting of the G7 joint statement.

Quote from the foreign minister of Canada, which holds the G7 presidency in 2025: "We've been working, indeed, with the Europeans and Americans. We are still having some conversations."

Details: Washington has objected to the language of "Russian aggression" in any joint G7 statement on the war.

Quote: "It is a fluid situation and we'll continue to engage, but I've been foreign minister now for three years and a half, and it's never been so intense in terms of diplomatic engagement, to say the least."

Details: She also said that Canada and other countries disagreed with the position the United States was pushing at the UN – particularly the proposed resolution.

The United States, since President Donald Trump returned to the White House last month, has taken a less friendly stance towards Ukraine and is pushing for a quick deal to end the war.

A few days ago, the Financial Times reported that the US refused to name Russia as the aggressor in the G7 statement on the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Bloomberg reported that the United States had even threatened to withdraw its support for the joint statement by the G7 nations.

