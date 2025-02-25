All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Survey shows almost 60% of Poles believe Ukraine needs quick peace with Russia

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 25 February 2025, 11:02
Survey shows almost 60% of Poles believe Ukraine needs quick peace with Russia
Flags of Poland and Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Almost six out of ten Poles surveyed on how they think Ukraine should behave in the war with Russia believe it should "seek peace as soon as possible". 

Source: European Pravda with reference to Radio ZET, a Polish commercial radio station; Opinia24 survey

Details: Sociologists asked Poles: "How should Ukraine behave in times of war?". The answers were distributed as follows:

Advertisement:

"Do not stop fighting" – 30% of respondents;

"Seek peace as soon as possible" –  57% of respondents;

"I don't know / hard to say"- 13% of respondents.

At the same time, more men (35%) than women (26%) said that Ukraine should not "give up the fight". 55% of men and 59% of women said that Ukraine should "seek peace as soon as possible", while one in ten men (10%) and about one in six women (15%) said they had no opinion on this matter.

The largest share of supporters of a quick end to the three-year-long hostilities is observed among the Confederation political alliance voters – 74% of this group thinks so.

The lowest percentage of those who think so are among the Civil Coalition supporters. However, 44% of the party's voters are in favour of such a decision.

At the same time, it should be noted that the question of how Ukraine should behave divides supporters of the Civic Coalition, as 47% believe that Ukraine should not give up in the fight against Russia. If we take into account the voters of certain political groups, this is the highest percentage of those who support the continuation of the fight against the aggressor.

Background:

  • A total of 46% of Germans want the next federal government to support Ukraine neither with weapons nor money.
  • The number of Poles who oppose military aid to Ukraine has increased, with 49% in favour of continuing aid.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandUkraineRusso-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
European Commission says EU has not offered Ukraine new deal on materials
Ukraine needs US$524bn for recovery and reconstruction
Russian 25 February attack: Ukrainian air defence downs 6 missiles and 133 drones
Ukrainian parliament voted for resolution on Ukraine's elections after ceasefire
WSJ: Ukraine could maintain current pace of war until summer without US aid
Woman injured, houses damaged in Russian Shahed drone attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
All News
Poland
Poland scrambles aircraft in response to Russian attack on Ukraine
Poland should have received a guarantee of repayment from Ukraine, MEP says
Poland comments on possible Starlink shutdown in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
14:44
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves high-speed Vidmak FPV drones for military use
14:11
Russians occupy village of Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainians push them back from Uspenivka
13:58
Ukraine and Europe should prepare to fight Russia without US support, former Lithuanian foreign minister says
13:57
European Commission says EU has not offered Ukraine new deal on materials
13:47
Ukraine needs US$524bn for recovery and reconstruction
13:45
US secretary of state explains why US voted against UN resolution condemning Russian aggression
13:32
Russia strikes Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs: 2 women injured
13:24
Poland on opening Cluster 6 in negotiations with Ukraine: it will be tough discussion
13:08
Kremlin denies Trump's claim that Putin agreed to European peacekeepers in Ukraine
12:58
Putin offers to sell rare-earth minerals to US, including from occupied territories of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: