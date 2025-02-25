Survey shows almost 60% of Poles believe Ukraine needs quick peace with Russia

Almost six out of ten Poles surveyed on how they think Ukraine should behave in the war with Russia believe it should "seek peace as soon as possible".

Source: European Pravda with reference to Radio ZET, a Polish commercial radio station; Opinia24 survey

Details: Sociologists asked Poles: "How should Ukraine behave in times of war?". The answers were distributed as follows:

Advertisement:

"Do not stop fighting" – 30% of respondents;

"Seek peace as soon as possible" – 57% of respondents;

"I don't know / hard to say"- 13% of respondents.

At the same time, more men (35%) than women (26%) said that Ukraine should not "give up the fight". 55% of men and 59% of women said that Ukraine should "seek peace as soon as possible", while one in ten men (10%) and about one in six women (15%) said they had no opinion on this matter.

The largest share of supporters of a quick end to the three-year-long hostilities is observed among the Confederation political alliance voters – 74% of this group thinks so.

The lowest percentage of those who think so are among the Civil Coalition supporters. However, 44% of the party's voters are in favour of such a decision.

At the same time, it should be noted that the question of how Ukraine should behave divides supporters of the Civic Coalition, as 47% believe that Ukraine should not give up in the fight against Russia. If we take into account the voters of certain political groups, this is the highest percentage of those who support the continuation of the fight against the aggressor.

Background:

A total of 46% of Germans want the next federal government to support Ukraine neither with weapons nor money.

The number of Poles who oppose military aid to Ukraine has increased, with 49% in favour of continuing aid.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!