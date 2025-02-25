All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Germany discusses creating €200 billion fund to support its army and Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 25 February 2025, 14:35
Germany discusses creating €200 billion fund to support its army and Ukraine
German flag. Photo: Getty Images

Germany's incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz has begun talks with the Social Democrats to approve a €200 billion defence spending package as soon as possible. 

Source: European Pravda with reference to Bloomberg

Details: The sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity, that representatives of Merz's Christian Democrats and the Social Democrats are discussing ways to get around Germany's tight borrowing limits to free up resources for the country's outdated military.

Advertisement:

They said they are considering pushing a vote on a new package, which would be twice as large as the one approved three years ago, through the outgoing parliament.

Merz promised to increase investment in the German military to counter Russian aggression, but his plans ran into trouble after the far-right and left secured a blocking minority in the next parliament. 

With less than two-thirds of the seats, the main parties do not have the votes to ease constitutional restrictions on government borrowing. However, they could get around this problem by pushing through a vote before the new parliament meets for its first session on 24 March.

The sources said one idea is to set up a special fund for new military spending and aid to Ukraine. Other options include expanding the existing €100 billion fund or adapting the so-called debt brake to allow for additional defence spending. 

Either of these options would require a two-thirds majority of MPs, which will be much harder to secure in the new parliament.

"There is now a blocking minority on the far left and the far right," Merz told reporters on Monday. He added that the lower chamber of the parliament "is still capable of making decisions at any time".

"Whether we should decide or must decide is something I will discuss with the parties that are still in the Bundestag," Merz said.

Merz and SPD leader Lars Klingbeil are scheduled to hold a phone call on Tuesday to discuss support for Ukraine and defence spending, and both hope to clarify as many details as possible in the coming days, sources said.

Olaf Scholz, the outgoing chancellor, also raised the possibility of calling parliament into an emergency session, saying a similar move was made in 1998 when Germany had to decide on the war in the former Yugoslavia.

"It’s a rare occurrence for parliament to reconvene — but it wouldn’t be the very first time it’s happened," Scholz said.

Background: On 23 February, Germany held early federal elections. According to the results, the right-wing conservatives CDU/CSU won the most votes, while the far-right Alternative for Germany got its best result in history.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Germanyweaponsarmymoney
Advertisement:
Russia strikes Kramatorsk: one person killed, 14 injured – photos
Economic value of US aid to Ukraine is twice lower than official estimates – study
Monument to Russian Emperor Peter the Great dismantled in Poltava – photos
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves high-speed Vidmak FPV drones for military use
European Commission says EU has not offered Ukraine new deal on materials
Ukraine needs US$524bn for recovery and reconstruction
All News
Germany
Future German chancellor says Ukraine must be part of peace talks for just peace
Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on victory in German parliamentary election
Future German chancellor prioritises Europe's independence from US
RECENT NEWS
20:49
Russia strikes Kramatorsk: one person killed, 14 injured – photos
20:26
Macron calls Starmer and Zelenskyy after his meeting with Trump
19:50
Slovak Foreign Ministry defends support for Ukraine at UN after angering country's nationalists
19:25
International Olympic Committee pressures skiing and biathlon federations to allow Russian athletes to compete
19:09
Russians hit civilian car with drone in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a man – photo
18:51
Ukraine to establish AI-assisted demining test site
18:45
Slovak National Party demands apology from Fico for supporting Ukraine at UN
18:36
Albania joins Ukrainian military training programme in UK
18:19
Body of dead woman found in house destroyed by Russians in Kherson Oblast
18:18
EU donates 25 vehicles to Ukrainian police to work in frontline areas
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: