All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

EU donates 25 vehicles to Ukrainian police to work in frontline areas

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 25 February 2025, 18:18
EU donates 25 vehicles to Ukrainian police to work in frontline areas
Photo: Ukraine’s National Police

Ukraine’s National Police has received 25 Volkswagen Amarok Pickup vehicles from the EU, which are intended for use in frontline areas.

Source: press service of the National Police reported this on its social media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The EU Delegation handed over 25 Volkswagen Amarok Pickup vehicles to the Ukrainian police.

Advertisement:

At the handover ceremony, Deputy Head of the National Police Hennadii Fedoriuk noted that in wartime, the Ukrainian police have to perform many tasks that are not typical for the police in peacetime, such as evacuating civilians, delivering humanitarian aid, demining, etc.

"These all-terrain vehicles will be transferred to the main departments of the frontline areas, as well as to patrol police units," he said.

Rémi Duflot, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said that the purchase and transfer of equipment for the police explosive ordnance disposal units is planned for later.

Background: In January, Germany donated five vehicles to local hromadas in Kharkiv Oblast and several minibuses to utility companies in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUaid for Ukrainepolice
Advertisement:
Ukraine and US finalise details of minerals agreement
Economic value of US aid to Ukraine is twice lower than official estimates – study
Monument to Russian Emperor Peter the Great dismantled in Poltava – photos
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves high-speed Vidmak FPV drones for military use
European Commission says EU has not offered Ukraine new deal on materials
Ukraine needs US$524bn for recovery and reconstruction
All News
EU
European Commission says EU has not offered Ukraine new deal on materials
Poland on opening Cluster 6 in negotiations with Ukraine: it will be tough discussion
EU proposes its own deal on minerals to Ukraine – European commissioner
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Ukraine-US mineral resources agreement may be signed on 28 February – media outlets
21:40
"Ukraine shouldn't sign up to any deal, even if Trump blackmails you": Gabrielius Landsbergis
21:27
European Council chief discusses EU summit on Ukraine with Hungarian PM – video
20:49
Russia strikes Kramatorsk: one person killed, 16 injured – photos
20:43
Macron did not receive guarantees from Trump on supporting Western troops in Ukraine – FT
20:34
Ukraine and US finalise details of minerals agreement
20:26
Macron calls Starmer and Zelenskyy after his meeting with Trump
19:50
Slovak Foreign Ministry defends support for Ukraine at UN after angering country's nationalists
19:25
International Olympic Committee pressures skiing and biathlon federations to allow Russian athletes to compete
19:09
Russians hit civilian car with drone in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a man – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: