EU donates 25 vehicles to Ukrainian police to work in frontline areas

Ukraine’s National Police has received 25 Volkswagen Amarok Pickup vehicles from the EU, which are intended for use in frontline areas.

Source: press service of the National Police reported this on its social media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The EU Delegation handed over 25 Volkswagen Amarok Pickup vehicles to the Ukrainian police.

Advertisement:

At the handover ceremony, Deputy Head of the National Police Hennadii Fedoriuk noted that in wartime, the Ukrainian police have to perform many tasks that are not typical for the police in peacetime, such as evacuating civilians, delivering humanitarian aid, demining, etc.

"These all-terrain vehicles will be transferred to the main departments of the frontline areas, as well as to patrol police units," he said.

Rémi Duflot, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said that the purchase and transfer of equipment for the police explosive ordnance disposal units is planned for later.

Background: In January, Germany donated five vehicles to local hromadas in Kharkiv Oblast and several minibuses to utility companies in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!