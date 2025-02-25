Body of dead woman found in house destroyed by Russians in Kherson Oblast

The territories marked in green are liberated by Ukraine, the territories marked in red are occupied by Russia. Photo: DeepState screenshot

The body of an elderly woman has been found in a house destroyed by a Russian attack in a village in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the village of Mylove, rescue workers found the body of an elderly woman in one of the houses destroyed by a Russian strike.

The 84-year-old local resident sustained injuries incompatible with life as a result of yesterday's enemy attack."

Background: On the night of 23-24 February, the Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A man, 72, has been killed in the attack on a house, and rescue workers have retrieved his body from under the rubble.

