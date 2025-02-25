Body of dead woman found in house destroyed by Russians in Kherson Oblast
Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 18:19
The body of an elderly woman has been found in a house destroyed by a Russian attack in a village in Kherson Oblast.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "In the village of Mylove, rescue workers found the body of an elderly woman in one of the houses destroyed by a Russian strike.
The 84-year-old local resident sustained injuries incompatible with life as a result of yesterday's enemy attack."
Background: On the night of 23-24 February, the Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A man, 72, has been killed in the attack on a house, and rescue workers have retrieved his body from under the rubble.
