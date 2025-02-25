All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Body of dead woman found in house destroyed by Russians in Kherson Oblast

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 25 February 2025, 18:19
Body of dead woman found in house destroyed by Russians in Kherson Oblast
The territories marked in green are liberated by Ukraine, the territories marked in red are occupied by Russia. Photo: DeepState screenshot

The body of an elderly woman has been found in a house destroyed by a Russian attack in a village in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the village of Mylove, rescue workers found the body of an elderly woman in one of the houses destroyed by a Russian strike.

Advertisement:

The 84-year-old local resident sustained injuries incompatible with life as a result of yesterday's enemy attack."

Background: On the night of 23-24 February, the Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A man, 72, has been killed in the attack on a house, and rescue workers have retrieved his body from under the rubble.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kherson Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Ukraine and US finalise details of minerals agreement
Economic value of US aid to Ukraine is twice lower than official estimates – study
Monument to Russian Emperor Peter the Great dismantled in Poltava – photos
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves high-speed Vidmak FPV drones for military use
European Commission says EU has not offered Ukraine new deal on materials
Ukraine needs US$524bn for recovery and reconstruction
All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians shell Kherson with artillery, injuring 6 people, including teenager
Russian attack destroys house in Kherson: Rescue workers find man's body – photo
Russians attack outpatient clinic in Kherson Oblast, injuring 8 medical workers
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Ukraine-US mineral resources agreement may be signed on 28 February – media outlets
21:40
"Ukraine shouldn't sign up to any deal, even if Trump blackmails you": Gabrielius Landsbergis
21:27
European Council chief discusses EU summit on Ukraine with Hungarian PM – video
20:49
Russia strikes Kramatorsk: one person killed, 16 injured – photos
20:43
Macron did not receive guarantees from Trump on supporting Western troops in Ukraine – FT
20:34
Ukraine and US finalise details of minerals agreement
20:26
Macron calls Starmer and Zelenskyy after his meeting with Trump
19:50
Slovak Foreign Ministry defends support for Ukraine at UN after angering country's nationalists
19:25
International Olympic Committee pressures skiing and biathlon federations to allow Russian athletes to compete
19:09
Russians hit civilian car with drone in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a man – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: